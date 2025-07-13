Government hands over homes to Nakaseke veterans

The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry for the Luwero-Rwenzori Triangle under the Office of the Prime Minister, is continuing its commitment to honouring the country's liberation heroes with a new housing initiative.

On 9th July 2025, the Ministry officially handed over newly constructed homes to the families of both military and civilian contributors to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the National Resistance Army (NRA).

This marks the sixth and seventh homes delivered as part of the ongoing veteran housing project, which is fully funded and implemented in collaboration with the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC).

Recognising the Sacrifices of Uganda's Heroes

The Minister of State for the Luwero Triangle, Hon. Alice Kaboyo, led the official handover of a fully furnished three-bedroom house in Migingye, Semuto, to the family of the late Dodoviko Kintu Galimpitawa, a prominent participant in the NRA movement.

Shortly after, another home was handed over to Nyindo Muluka, a civilian veteran and former Muluka Chief, in Katale-Kamese, Butalangu Town Council. Both homes are equipped with essential amenities, including a water tank, solar power, a kitchen, a store, and a two-stance pit latrine, ensuring that the veterans' families live comfortably.

Hon. Kaboyo reaffirmed the government's continued dedication to fulfilling its promises to the veterans, stating, "These houses may have arrived later than expected, but our promise remains steadfast. As long as the NRM government is in power, we will continue to fulfil our obligation to those who fought for Uganda’s freedom."

Kaboyo handed over the the sixth and seventh homes as part of the ongoing veteran housing project,

Ongoing Government Support for Veterans and Their Families

During the handover, the Minister addressed the challenges still affecting veterans, such as delayed Akasiimo (token of appreciation) payments, particularly in Nakaseke District, due to backlogs in verification.

She assured the public that the government is actively working with the verification committee to authenticate the pending claims and that funds have been allocated for veterans in Nakaseke, Luwero, and Nakasongola under the 2024 budget.

In addition to housing, the government is working on improving access to essential services, such as electricity, water, and healthcare. A key initiative includes upgrading services at Entebbe Grade B Hospital for veterans.

Addressing youth unemployment, Hon. Kaboyo encouraged the children of veterans to form associations and submit proposals to the government for local project opportunities.

Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the State Minister for Kampala, also spoke at the event, urging youth to uphold their parents' legacy through discipline and involvement in government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM).

He noted that youth leadership at the parish level was growing, calling for more inclusivity, especially for women and persons with disabilities.

Kaboyo handed over the the sixth and seventh homes as part of the ongoing veteran housing project,

Veterans' Welfare and Community Development

District leaders echoed the Minister's sentiments, with Nakaseke RDC Byabasajja Rosemary praising the progress of the PDM and highlighting the Ministry’s support for over 40 community groups.

She called for expedited compensation for veterans and raised concerns over local security issues, including livestock theft and land disputes. Woman MP for Luwero, Hon. Najjuma Sarah, also welcomed the Ministry's efforts but pointed out outstanding infrastructure issues, such as electricity access in Kisega Parish and the need for improvements in schools and health facilities in Bulwadda and Kikondo.

Progress of the Housing Project and Future Plans

NEC’s representative, Engineer Brian Buhanda, provided an update on the housing project, revealing that seven of the twelve planned homes have been completed.

The remaining five homes are scheduled for handover next month. The government continues to encourage veterans and their families to submit the necessary documents to ensure they receive their entitled benefits.