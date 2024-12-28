The year 2024 has been one filled with love for several Ugandan celebrities, with many tying the knot in lavish weddings and glamorous introductions amid intimate celebrations.

From beachside nuptials to church weddings, these public figures have made headlines with their beautiful unions.

Here’s a list of Ugandan celebrities who walked down the aisle or held introduction functions this year.

1. Eddy Kenzo and Phiona Nyamutoro – June 29

On June 29, 2024, musician Eddy Kenzo and his partner Phiona Nyamutoro celebrated their introduction ceremony at the home of Phiona's family in Buziga, a suburb of Kampala.

The minister of state for minerals introduced her musician lover to her family, ending months of speculations about the two dating.

The event was filled with merriment, dancing, and a touch of showbiz, with Kenzo and his friends—led by businessman Felix Kabuye—splashing dollar bills at the event.

Kenzo, who years earlier broke up with his daughter’s mother Rema Namakula, began a new chapter in his life with Phiona. The couple expects to have a giveaway ceremony in the near future at the bride’s village home in West Nile.

2. Mami Deb and Michael Cleave – November 11

Actress and influencer Mami Deb (Deborah Nantongo) tied the knot with her longtime partner Michael Cleave in a fairy-tale wedding held in the Maldives on November 11, 2024.

The stunning beachside ceremony marked a new beginning for the couple, who had previously celebrated their engagement in the same idyllic location.

For both Deb and Michael, the wedding was a second chance at love, with Michael, 20 years older than Deb, having ended a 24-year marriage prior to meeting her, while Deb’s first marriage ended in 2017 after only one year.

3. VJ Junior and Patience – March 9, 2024

Movie translator VJ Junior and his partner Patience celebrated their love on March 9, 2024, with a lavish ‘Kwanjula’ event held at Patience’s home.

The event was full of joy, with both families coming together to celebrate the couple’s love.

VJ Junior, known for publicly praising Patience for her love and care, shared a memorable day with his partner, surrounded by family and friends.

4. Kasuku and His Angela – December 1

Media personality Isaac Daniel Katende, better known as Kasuku, also took a big step in his relationship by being formally introduced to his girlfriend’s family on December 1, 2024.

Kasuku, who had been vocal about his desire to marry his long-term partner, Angela, made the commitment to their future together in a moving introduction ceremony, which has left fans eager for the next steps in their journey.

5. Tamale Mirundi Jr and Bridget Kyakuhaire - November 12th

Tamale Mirundi Jr was introduced by his lover and upcoming singer Bridget Kyakuhaire aka Bridget Mars.

In images shared online, Junior is flanked among others by musician Bruno K, who later shared a congratulatory message.

6. Norbert Mao and Beatrice - February 29th

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs had a Kukyala (introduction) ceremony at the home of his lover Beatrice Kayanja.

The two had for years denied their relationship which was shrouded in politics and claims of unfaithfulness from their previous marriages.

Later in June, they had a lavish wedding ceremony at St Joseph Cathedral in Gulu City.

7. Fred Nyanzi and Majorine Namukisa – April 26

On April 26, 2024, Fred Nyanzi, Bobi Wine’s elder brother, married his long-time partner Majorine Namukisa in a beautiful wedding at St. Mary’s Cathedral Rubaga.

The couple, who have been together for 23 years and have 11 children, celebrated their love with family and friends.

Their wedding was followed by a lively reception at Freedom City Hall on Entebbe Road, where the couple’s guests joined them in celebrating their union.

8. Gabriel Buule and Joan Mulungi – April 11

Journalist Gabriel Buule and Joan Mulungi took their vows in a civil ceremony at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) headquarters in Kampala on April 11, 2024.

The couple’s marriage followed a colourful introduction ceremony held in February.

The ceremony was marked by glamour and joy, with the couple officially cementing their relationship in front of family and close friends.