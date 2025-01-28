PHOTOS: Nonso Amadi’s spellbinding performance lights up 'The Big Meeting'

If there is one word to describe Sunday night’s event at Thrones Lounge, it is magical.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Nonso Amadi delivered an electrifying performance that left Kampala’s partygoers in awe during The Big Meeting, a Singleton-powered event.

The night began with palpable excitement as fans filled the Bugolobi-based bar and lounge, eager to witness the superstar in action.

Nonso Amadi did not disappoint. Taking to the stage with his smooth, soulful vocals and infectious energy, he opened with fan favourites such as Dance Alone, Different, and Kilimanjaro. He surprised the audience with a stunning rendition of Radio and Weasel’s Nakudata and Koffee’s Toast, effortlessly blending R&B and Afro-fusion.

The highlight of the night came when he performed Tonight, with the crowd passionately singing along to every lyric. The connection was so electric that he performed the song twice.

“This is the kind of energy I love to see,” Nonso said mid-performance, visibly moved by the crowd’s enthusiasm. “A special thank you to all of you here tonight—I can’t wait to be back!”

Supporting the Nigerian star were Kampala’s own Kohen Jaycee and A.K.A Dope Band, who set the stage perfectly with their dynamic opening performances.

But Thrones Lounge did not stop at world-class entertainment. The night featured exclusive discounts on its premium single malt Scotch whisky, Singleton, with many revellers raising their glasses in celebration of the new year.

Singleton Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda remarked, “The Big Meeting is everything we envisioned—a celebration of music, culture, and premium experiences. Nonso Amadi, our DJs, and Lynda Ddane have truly set the standard for 2025. We are excited for what the rest of the year holds.”

Thrones Lounge Manager Nathan Wanzala Alexander added, “We are still buzzing from our fantastic brunch with Nonso! A huge thank you to everyone who attended and made it special. Stay tuned for more exciting events, including The Big Meeting on the last Sunday of every month.”

DJs Alludah, Sesse, Em That Guy, Jerry, Heydez, and Quin DJ each brought their unique flair, keeping the energy high and the crowd on their feet until the early hours of Monday morning.