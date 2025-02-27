Meet the couple who kissed for 58 hours

Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, a couple from Thailand, hold the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous kiss, lasting an astonishing 58 hours, 35 minutes, and 58 seconds.

The record-breaking event took place during a Valentine’s Day competition organized by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Pattaya, Thailand, in February 2013. The organizers of the event invited couples to test their endurance and commitment by kissing non-stop for as long as possible.

Ekkachai and Laksana, who had been married for several years, beat out numerous other participants, including the previous record-holders. Their final time of 58 hours, 35 minutes, and 58 seconds secured them a place in the Guinness World Records.

The Rules of the Contest

The kissing marathon was no easy feat, as strict rules were enforced throughout the challenge:

No breaks were allowed —couples had to remain locked in a kiss at all times.

No sitting or sleeping —participants had to remain standing throughout the event.

Bathroom breaks were limited —contestants could only use the restroom at designated times, and they had to stay connected while doing so.

No outside assistance—food and drinks had to be consumed without breaking the kiss.

Ekkachai recalled being stunned by the rules for the world record attempt, which demanded that 'lips must be touching at all times' and 'the couple must be awake at all times.' He explained the competition's stringent rules included sustaining the kiss during toilet trips and having to pass water between each other's mouths, which he claims made the experience far from enjoyable. He said:

There were a lot of people there, there were around 14 couples competing and a lot of media hovering around them. I felt like I was going to faint, some of the spectators handed me an inhaler to support me along the way.

However, Ekkachai and Laksana were no strangers to the challenge. They had previously competed in the same event and had set the world record for the longest kiss in 2011, when they lasted for 46 hours and 24 minutes. They beat their own record again in 2013.

Since their victory in 2013, no couple has managed to surpass their record. The extreme physical and mental demands make it one of the most challenging romantic records to break.

Recently, the couple who broke the world record for the longest kiss revealed they're no longer together. Ekkachai said they had split up but he remains 'very proud' of the record.