Ladies: How to get yourself a man before Valentines Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and if you’re single, you’re either completely unbothered (good for you!) or slightly panicking because love is in the air, and all you have is oxygen.

But worry not, dear heart! If you’re determined to find a man before Cupid starts his annual mischief, here’s a guide to securing a date before 14th February.

1. Go Where the Men Are

It sounds simple, but you can’t find a man if you’re curled up on your sofa binge-watching rom-coms and eating crisps. Get out there!

The gym, local pubs, coffee shops, and even the dreaded DIY stores (nothing says ‘wifey material’ like asking a man to explain the difference between a hammer and a mallet). Go forth and mingle.

2. Use Dating Apps Wisely

If you haven’t downloaded a dating app yet, this is your time. But be strategic—no endless chatting. Time is of the essence!

Skip the small talk about favourite colours and get straight to: “Are you emotionally available, single, and do you have plans for February 14th?” Efficiency is key, my friend.

3. Reconnect with ‘The One Who Got Away’

Remember that guy from university who was lovely but you were too ‘focused on yourself’ at the time? Or that colleague who asked you out, but you were ‘too busy’?

Well, the universe (and your slightly empty calendar) is giving you another chance. Slide into his DMs and casually ask, “Hey, long time no see! How’s life treating you?” Subtle but effective.

4. Be Your Best (And Funniest) Self

Men love women who can make them laugh. So, if you can’t charm your way into his heart, at least make him laugh so much he forgets he was supposed to be single this Valentine’s.

A well-placed joke about the struggles of adulting or the absurdity of modern dating can work wonders.

5. Say Yes More Often

If your usual response to date invitations is, “I’ll think about it” or “I’m busy”, it’s time to change tactics.

The next time someone asks you out (or even suggests grabbing coffee), say yes! Even if he’s not your dream man, he might have a friend who is. Consider it networking with benefits.

6. Flirt Like You Mean It

A little eye contact, a cheeky smile, and some playful banter can go a long way. Make him feel like the most interesting person in the room.

If all else fails, drop something on purpose so he can pick it up for you. Classic but effective.

7. Make the First Move

Gone are the days when women had to wait for men to make the first move. If you see someone you fancy, strike up a conversation.

Worst-case scenario? He’s not interested. Best-case scenario? You’ve just booked yourself a Valentine’s date.

8. Reignite Your Social Media Charm

Now, if going outside seems like too much effort, there’s always the digital dating jungle. Update your profile picture, post a cute Insta story, and subtly remind the world that you’re a catch.

Slide into DMs (no shame in making the first move), reply to stories, or even drop a cheeky “accidental” like on someone’s old post. It’s low effort, high potential.

9. Don’t Settle for Just Anyone

Yes, Valentine’s Day is approaching fast, but that doesn’t mean you should pick the first man who makes eye contact at the supermarket.

You’re looking for a date, not a hostage situation. Aim for someone who actually makes you happy.

10. Manifest Your Man

Manifestation isn’t just for career goals and parking spaces. Picture the kind of man you want, tell the universe you’re ready, and then... go put yourself in situations where meeting him is possible.

No, he won’t just appear at your doorstep (unless you order food and the delivery guy happens to be single and charming, in which case—fate!).

11. Remember, It’s Just One Day

At the end of the day, Valentine’s is just another 24 hours in February. If you don’t find your dream man by then, life goes on.

Love can find you any day of the year. And honestly? A quiet night with pizza, wine, and a good movie isn’t the worst way to celebrate self-love.