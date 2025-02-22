Fruits and Vegetables supply us with vitamins and minerals for good health. But what use will they be if they end up infecting us? Yes, that can occur if they are not cleaned properly. You do not just see or buy a fruit and begin to munch away. In a supposed controlled environment, this would be wrong, but in the state of our markets, it is even more wrong.

Our fresh produce travels more than we do—it’s been coughed on, sneezed on, and handled by more hands than you can count. I am sure we have all touched fresh fruits and vegetables that we did not buy at the market; now imagine the many people who have also done that. And for places where handling may not be encouraged before payment, the journey the produce has taken from the farm to the place of purchase is also present.

This is a guide to properly cleaning our fruits and vegetables, what you should and shouldn’t use, and how to do it in a way that’s both effective and gentle on your produce.

Why You Should Wash Fresh Produce

Washing produce is essential for removing dirt, bacteria, and pesticide residues that may be present. Even organic fruits and vegetables can carry microbes from the environment, making proper cleaning crucial. By washing your produce, you reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses and ensure safer consumption.

What Not to Use: Avoiding Harmful Cleaning Agents

We all love a good cleaning hack, but not every product is safe when washing our fruits and vegetables. Here’s a quick rundown of what to steer clear of: Bleach : Although bleach is a powerful disinfectant, it’s way too harsh for your food. Residues can be toxic.

Soap or Detergents: These cleaning agents aren’t formulated for ingestion. Even with thorough rinsing, residues can linger and cause stomach upset.

What to Use

Water (cold water) is the best thing to use for cleaning our fresh produce. You can place your produce under a rushing tap and rinse away, or in a bowl and use a swish-swish motion to remove germs that may be stuck on leafy vegetables or fruits with hidden corners.

Baking soda is also recommended for cleaning fruits and vegetables. It helps scrub away residues without damaging delicate skin. A baking soda solution can also reduce pesticide residues, and it is also safe and non-toxic.

How to Use Baking Soda:

Mix a Solution: Dissolve 1 teaspoon of baking soda in a bowl of cool water. Soak Your Produce: Place your fruits or vegetables in the solution and let them soak for 10-15 minutes. Rinse Thoroughly: After soaking, rinse under running water to remove any remaining baking soda and residue.

Do I Wash in a Bowl or the Sink?

Now, let’s discuss the actual process. You might think that rinsing your produce in the sink is enough, but here’s a little secret: sinks can harbour germs and bacteria, so using a bowl is a better option.

Why Avoid the Sink?

Germs: Sinks, even after a good scrub, can harbour remnants of bacteria from previous uses.

If your sink isn’t cleaned regularly, you might reintroduce germs to your freshly washed produce. It is also important to note that your bowl should be properly rinsed before you wash your fruits and vegetables. So, definitely do not use a bowl that has been sitting idle for a long while.

How To Clean Different Produce

Different fruits and vegetables are cleaned in different ways. Here’s how to clean each type: Leafy Green Vegetables Separate and rinse individual leaves, especially for lettuce and other greens.

Ensure to discard any outer leaves that look torn or bruised.

Submerge the leaves in a bowl of cold water for a few minutes to loosen sand and dirt.

After that, rinse again in a new bowl of water.

Apples, Cucumbers, and Other Firm Produce Give them a good wash under running water.

You can also peel off their outer skins to get rid of waxy preservatives. Root Vegetables (Potatoes, Carrots, Turnips) Peel them if you can, or scrub them vigorously with a firm brush under lukewarm running water.

Note: A good scrub is essential to remove any dirt hiding in crevices.

Melons Use a vegetable brush to clean the rough, netted surfaces under running water thoroughly. Their textured skin can harbour microorganisms that might transfer to the edible parts during slicing.

Always wash before peeling or cutting to minimize cross-contamination. Hot Peppers Wash under running water, but make sure to wear gloves.

Avoid touching your eyes or face while handling them.

Ensure you wash your hands afterwards with soap and water, especially if you don’t use gloves.

Soft Fruits (Peaches, Plums, etc.) Rinse gently under running water.

Pat dry with a paper towel to avoid water spots and bacteria. Small Fruits (Grapes, Cherries, Berries) Keep them unwashed until you’re ready to use them.

Remove any spoiled or mouldy pieces beforehand to prevent spoilage from spreading.

Before use, wash them gently under cool running water. Herbs Dip and gently swish herbs in a bowl of cool water.