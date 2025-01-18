Here are 10 signs and symptoms of throat cancer you should know

Throat cancer is a serious condition that develops in the throat, voice box, or tonsils. Recent studies have highlighted a link between throat cancer and human papillomavirus (HPV), which can be transmitted through oral sex. Here’s what you need to know about the signs, symptoms, and associated risks of throat cancer.

Understanding the Link Between Oral Sex and Throat Cancer

Earlier this week, researchers identified oral sex as a leading cause of throat cancer. This is due to the transmission of HPV, a common sexually transmitted infection. High-risk HPV strains, particularly HPV-16, have been associated with a significant increase in oropharyngeal cancers, which affect the back of the throat, base of the tongue, and tonsils.

Common Signs and Symptoms of Throat Cancer Throat cancer symptoms can vary depending on the location and stage of the disease. Early detection is crucial for successful treatment. Here are the common signs and symptoms: Persistent Sore Throat A sore throat that does not improve over time could be a warning sign of throat cancer. Difficulty Swallowing (Dysphagia) Trouble swallowing or a feeling that food is stuck in the throat might indicate an issue. Hoarseness or Voice Changes Persistent changes in your voice, such as hoarseness, can be an early symptom. Lump in the Neck Swelling or a lump in the neck may signal the spread of cancer to nearby lymph nodes. Chronic Cough A cough that doesn’t go away, especially if it’s accompanied by blood, should be checked. Ear Pain Persistent ear pain or a sensation of fullness in the ear might be linked to throat cancer. Unexplained Weight Loss Sudden weight loss without changes in diet or exercise can be a warning sign. Breathing Difficulties Difficulty breathing or a persistent wheezing sound can occur as the tumour grows. Bad Breath (Halitosis) Persistent bad breath that doesn’t respond to dental hygiene measures may be a symptom. Fatigue Unexplained tiredness can be associated with cancer or its impact on overall health.

When to See a Doctor If you experience any of these symptoms for more than two weeks, consult a healthcare provider. While these signs can be caused by less severe conditions, such as infections or allergies, it’s important to rule out cancer through proper evaluation. Prevention and Risk Reduction HPV Vaccination: Getting vaccinated against HPV can significantly reduce the risk of HPV-related cancers.

Safe Sexual Practices: Use protection during oral sex and limit the number of sexual partners.

Avoid Tobacco and Excessive Alcohol: These substances increase the risk of throat cancer.

Regular Check-ups: Early detection through routine medical and dental check-ups can save lives.