6 myths about sex we should stop believing

Sexual health is an essential part of our well-being, yet it remains surrounded by misconceptions and myths that can hinder our understanding and experiences. Incorrect information about sex can lead to unhealthy practices, anxiety, and a lack of proper communication in relationships.

In this article, we will explore six of the most common myths about sex and debunk them with evidence-based facts to promote healthier, more informed sexual practices.

1. Myth: "Sex is always spontaneous and effortless."

Many people believe that great sex just happens without any planning or communication. This myth is often perpetuated by movies, media, and unrealistic expectations. The truth is, sexual satisfaction typically requires open communication, emotional connection, and sometimes preparation. Factors such as stress, health issues, or lack of sleep can affect sexual desire, so it’s important for partners to talk openly about their needs and desires to ensure a fulfilling experience.

Fact: Healthy sexual relationships require communication, consent, and sometimes even planning. It’s completely normal for intimacy to take time and effort to cultivate.

2. Myth: "Men always want sex, and women don’t."

This stereotype perpetuates harmful generalisations about gender and sexual desire. It suggests that men are always ready for sex, while women are expected to be less interested. In reality, sexual desire varies widely between individuals, regardless of gender. Both men and women can experience varying levels of sexual desire, and factors like stress, relationship dynamics, or individual preferences play significant roles.

Fact: Sexual desire is personal and varies from person to person. Gender stereotypes about libido are misleading and do not reflect the complexity of human sexuality.

Read also: 5 reasons you get a headache after an intense orgasm and how to prevent it

3. Myth: "You can’t get pregnant if you have sex during menstruation."

While it is less likely for a woman to get pregnant during her period, it is still possible. Sperm can live inside the female reproductive tract for up to five days, and if ovulation occurs shortly after menstruation, sperm may fertilise an egg. Relying on menstrual cycles to avoid pregnancy is not a foolproof method of contraception.

Fact: Pregnancy can occur at any time during the menstrual cycle, even during menstruation. Using reliable contraception is important to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

4. Myth: "Only people with multiple sexual partners need to worry about STIs."

A common myth is that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) only affect those with multiple partners. However, STIs can be contracted by anyone who is sexually active, regardless of how many partners they've had. Using protection, such as condoms, is essential to reduce the risk of transmission, even in monogamous relationships.

Fact: STIs can affect anyone who is sexually active. Protection and regular testing are vital for sexual health, regardless of the number of sexual partners.

5. Myth: "Size matters when it comes to sexual satisfaction."

Many people believe that penis size (or, in some cases, breast size) plays a major role in sexual pleasure and satisfaction. However, studies have shown that sexual satisfaction is far more dependent on emotional connection, communication, and mutual respect than on physical attributes. In fact, most women report that emotional intimacy and the quality of communication are far more important than the size of their partner's genitals.

Fact: Sexual satisfaction is about the overall experience, including emotional connection, communication, and mutual pleasure. Size does not significantly impact sexual satisfaction for most people.

6. Myth: "If you love someone, sex will always be amazing."

While emotional connection can enhance sexual experiences, love alone does not guarantee great sex. Like any other part of a relationship, sex requires effort, communication, and understanding. Over time, sexual relationships may face challenges due to factors like routine, stress, or changing desires. A fulfilling sex life requires ongoing effort and mutual understanding.

Fact: Love is important, but healthy sexual relationships also require communication, openness, and effort from both partners to ensure sexual satisfaction.