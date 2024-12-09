Pulse logo
PHOTOS: Culinary Showdown at 6th edition of Chefs Versus

09 December 2024 at 16:29
The 6th edition of Chefs Versus took place on Saturday, December 7 at the stunning Ihunde Resort, transforming Bulago Island into a centre of culinary artistry and celebration.
The 6th edition of Chefs Versus took place on Saturday, December 7 at the stunning Ihunde Resort, transforming Bulago Island into a centre of culinary artistry and celebration.

The event featured a showdown between Chef Mark of Yujo Izakaya and Chef Wasan of Tamarai, each presenting an exquisite three-course menu.

A lively crowd embarked from Munyonyo at midday aboard a party boat brimming with cocktails. DJ Bryan and DJ Anselm kept the atmosphere vibrant with RnB hits and old-school jams.

Upon arriving at Ihunde Resort, the excitement was palpable. The competition was intense, but Chef Wasan emerged victorious, earning the title along with a one million shilling prize.

Chef Mark graciously accepted the runner-up reward of five hundred thousand shillings.

MC Tracy Ikopit kept the audience entertained with fascinating insights into Japanese and Thai cuisine.

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors Coca-Cola, Freixenet, Heineken, and Ihunde Resort, the event was a feast for all the senses. Attendees departed with smiles, satisfied appetites, and memories of an unforgettable day.

Attendees departed with smiles, satisfied appetites, and memories of an unforgettable day.
