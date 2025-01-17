A Pass promises an unforgettable experience at his debut concert

A Pass has assured fans that his debut concert at Kampala Serena Hotel on Thursday, January 31 will be worth every penny, promising an extraordinary musical experience.

"You have to give them the best," said A Pass, whose real name is Alexander Bagonza, during a press conference on Thursday, January 16. "It's going to be an experience. It's going to be a beautiful experience."

The Didadada hitmaker, who began his career a decade ago at Badi Musik Production, reflected on his journey, describing it as "crazy," emphasising that "music is all about resilience."

To ensure a top-tier performance, A Pass revealed that he has hired a Swiss sound engineer, who arrived on December 24, 2024 and has been actively involved in rehearsals.

TV presenter Douglas Lwanga, who emceed the press conference, hyped up the event, saying:

"Revelers are going to get a 360-degree experience of an artiste, he’s a writer, a producer, and a performer."

Raymond Kakuru, Brand and Events Officer at I&M Bank, one of the concert sponsors, praised A Pass for his versatility. He noted that the event aligns with the bank’s vision of offering customers "enriching experiences" and provides a perfect opportunity for people to unwind.

Several artistes attended the press conference to show their support.

Beenie Gunter expressed his excitement, recalling how he used to buy music from A Pass before he became famous.

Celebrated DJ Naselow declared: "We’ve come a long way with A Pass, and we need to celebrate heavy on the 31st."

Bruno K shared a heartfelt memory, revealing that A Pass helped him through a mental breakdown after a breakup. "Everything he told me that day changed my life," said Bruno K, adding that A Pass is his daughter's favourite uncle.