Why Roast & Rhyme was postponed 

Party-goers were left perplexed on learning that today’s much-anticipated Roast & Rhyme had been called off.

Swangz Avenue, announced this morning that the event would not take place today, Sunday as planned.

The decision, they said, came as a result of last-minute challenges with the venue and concerns regarding the safety and overall experience of attendees.

In an official statement, Swangz Avenue CEO Julius Kyazze expressed regret over the unexpected turn of events, noting that despite extensive preparations, unforeseen circumstances made it necessary to reschedule the event.

"We understand how much our guests were looking forward to this gathering, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," he stated.

Swangz Avenue has reassured ticket holders that their purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event, eliminating the need for repurchase.

A new date is currently being arranged, with organisers working closely with all involved parties to secure the best possible alternative.

As a token of appreciation for attendees' patience and understanding, all current ticket holders will receive an additional free ticket to bring a friend along to the rescheduled event.

While recognising the disappointment that this change may bring, the organisers emphasised their commitment to ensuring Roast & Rhyme delivers the best possible experience, balancing safety and enjoyment.

Swangz Avenue encouraged fans to stay updated through their social media platforms and the official Roast & Rhyme page.