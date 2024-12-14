‘We lost everything’ – Saxoflames band lead recounts surviving boat accident

Saxoflames band lead vocalist Grace Remie has opened up about the tragic accident which turned her life and that of her bandmates upside down at the start of December.

The band was involved in a boat accident on Lake Victoria, which resulted in the loss of one of their members.

The band had just finished a performance at Divine Resort & Spa and was crossing back to Ggaba Beach when disaster struck.

A collision with another boat caused their vessel to capsize, sending everyone into the water. The incident occurred at around 9 pm, just as they were nearing the dock.

The Chaos of the Accident

Speaking about the harrowing experience, Remie explained that the band had used the same boat many times without issue.

However, this night, despite the calm atmosphere after their gig, turned into a nightmare.

“We were so close to the dock we could even see it clearly in the night,” Grace recalled.

But just before they reached safety, another boat suddenly came from behind and collided with theirs, overturning it and throwing everyone into the water.

The scene was chaotic. “All the band instruments fell into the water and got destroyed; we lost everything,” she said.

Surviving the Depths of the Lake

Remy was able to survive thanks to her life jacket. She described sinking deeply into the water, feeling like a rock as she was pulled down.

“I tried not to panic, but another person trying to swim kicked me in the neck and I went back down,” she said.

After resurfacing, Grace struggled to breathe, but she managed to spot the overturned boat still floating.

Though shaken, she managed to hold onto the boat for support, pulling herself to safety.

The Aftermath and Healing

Grace took some time away from the public eye to process the trauma.