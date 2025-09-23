Video: Weasel, Sandra Teta fight again

Singer Weasel Manizo and his wife, Sandra Teta, were involved in another fight, two months after she reportedly ran him over with a car.

A video that surfaced last night shows Weasel crying for help while family members try to restrain an irate Teta, who is attempting to hit him with an object.

While Teta is heard in the video denying she harmed Weasel, it remains unclear what started the new conflict.

Weasel Calls for Help

In the video, Weasel is heard shouting for help, saying, “This is the person that ran me over. Do you see how she treats me?”

He pleads, “Chameleone, please come help me take away this Rwandan. She is going to kill me,” before telling Teta to leave his house, saying, “Sandrah, leave my house and go back to our home.” The video shows the singer in distress.

Previous Incident

This new fight comes after a previous incident in July, when Teta reportedly knocked Weasel with her car at a bar in Munyonyo.

Following the altercation, Weasel was taken to Nsambya Hospital with a fractured leg and Teta was arrested by police.

She was later released at Weasel’s request after he said he did not want to pursue criminal charges against her.

Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said investigations would continue and that they would consult with the Directorate of Police Prosecutions (DPP) on the next steps regardless of whether the victim cooperated. Weasel later released a statement saying he was recovering well.