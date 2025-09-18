‘Things happen,’ - Sandra Teta talks running over Weasel 

Sandra Teta has spoken out on last month’s incident where she ran over her husband, musician Weasel Manizo (born Douglas Mayanja) with a car, following an altercation.

Teta admitted the incident was connected to the usual challenges within her relationship.

"Marriage is not a bed of roses; it's about two people who were not raised the same," she told Bukedde TV

She further admitted that relationships are not all "laughs" and that moments of conflict and anger are inevitable.

“Sometimes there are ups, sometimes there are downs, and we have to go through all of it because we chose to be together.

“Most relationships are like that; it's not all laughs. There are fights and anger sometimes”

The widely publicised altercation happened last month, where she knocked Weasel with her Mercedes-Benz at a bar in Munyonyo, leaving him with a fractured leg.

A Private Matter in the Public Eye

Teta expressed her reluctance to delve into the specifics of the incident, which saw her briefly detained at Kabalagala Police Station before being released at Weasel’s request.

Clearing the Air on Nightlife Rumours

Sandra also used the opportunity to address claims that her husband was unhappy about her return to the nightlife scene, a business she was involved in before they met.

She denied these rumours, clarifying that Weasel’s concerns were not about her working, but rather the conditions of her workplace.

"He did not necessarily stop me from working; he was just concerned about the conditions I was working in," she explained.