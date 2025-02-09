Video: Miria Matembe cringes at Spice Diana’s outfit on stage

Spice Diana is an undisputed music star in Uganda. Her mesmerising talent, catchy music, and striking fashion sense have made her one of the most sought-after performers at events.

However, for her recent performance at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, she encountered one audience member who was far from entertained.

Miria Matembe’s Unimpressed Reaction Goes Viral

Veteran women’s rights activist Miria Matembe was caught on camera looking completely unimpressed as Spice Diana performed her hit song "Kwata Wano."

Throughout the performance, the former Minister and Member of Parliament stared blankly at the artist, looking like she’d rather be anywhere else but here.

It was unclear what the 71-year-old was most disgusted about, but Diana's short, double-breasted blazer dress would be a good guess.

As Diana rocked side to side to the tune, her dress with a flared skirt revealed more than Matembe could stomach.

A video of the activist cringing and scowling like she’d smelt something rotten, went viral online.

Matembe’s Stand on Female Artists’ Dressing

Matembe has long been vocal about her disapproval of revealing outfits worn by female musicians.

She believes women in the industry diminish their value by "undressing for fans on stage."