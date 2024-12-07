Victor Kamenyo confirms 'mutual breakup' with Ruth Akoragye over cheating

Ugandan musician Victor Kamenyo, whose real name is Derrick Katongole, has confirmed that he and his partner, Ruth Akoragye, have ended their relationship. The confirmation comes after weeks of cryptic posts and hints shared by the two on social media.

The pair, who share a son, had previously sparked speculation about their separation, with both parties offering indirect clues regarding their strained relationship.

Signs of Trouble

Kamenyo first hinted at the split when he released a remix of Nessa’s song "Bilowozo".

In the track, he expressed the pain of love lost, revealing that his partner had vowed never to love him again.

Soon after, he shared a video showing the removal of the tattoo of Akoragye’s name from his chest, a move that raised further questions about the state of their relationship.

Despite these signs, many of their followers believed it was all part of a publicity stunt.

The Final Conversation

However, during a recent interview, Kamenyo addressed the situation directly. Reflecting on the end of his relationship, he revealed that the final straw came when Akoragye told him she could no longer continue the relationship.

"I loved and prayed for my woman, but she left me and went her way," Kamenyo explained.

The musician admitted that he had noticed the "red flags" in their relationship, citing his partner's actions as signs that things were deteriorating.

He recalled a morning when Akoragye told him she was "exhausted" and could not carry on.

She suggested they part ways peacefully, though Kamenyo suspected she was already involved with someone else.

Moving On

In the wake of the breakup, Kamenyo also shared that he had started to move on. He mentioned that, while he had already noticed someone else, he had not yet made a final decision about starting a new relationship.

"I am now also looking… If a woman comes along, I will take her in as a brand new lover," Kamenyo said.

Meanwhile, Akoragye has also been vocal on social media, posting videos where she expressed no regret over the split, adding that she would not tolerate cheating.