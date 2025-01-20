Uganda Dance Nights with Valentino set for March 

Uganda’s dance enthusiasts are in for a spectacular treat as Talent Africa Group partners with Valrich Arts Productions to bring the highly anticipated Uganda Dance Nights.

This Latin and Ballroom Dance Gala Ball is set to take place on March 22, 2024, at the prestigious Kampala Serena Hotel.

The event will be a grand celebration of dance, culture, and artistic expression, featuring some of the world’s most renowned dancers, including the celebrated Valentino, who has toured globally.

The stage will also welcome the sensational Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure from Strictly Dancing, promising an electrifying night for all attendees.

A Night of Rhythm, Passion, and Cultural Fusion

Uganda Dance Nights is a celebration of cultural synergy, bringing together Ugandan and Latin traditions through rhythmic movements. Attendees can look forward to:

World-class dance performances showcasing styles such as rhumba, salsa, and ballroom

Engaging workshops led by professional dancers

Cultural showcases blending traditional Ugandan and Latin influences

This unique experience will not only provide top-tier entertainment but also foster a deeper appreciation for the art of dance, uniting people from different backgrounds through movement and expression.

Fashion Takes Centre Stage

Beyond the thrilling dance performances, fashion will be a key highlight of Uganda Dance Nights. Guests can expect a dazzling red carpet experience, where elegance and style meet movement.

The fusion of dance and fashion promises a visually captivating atmosphere, with meticulously curated outfits complementing every step and twirl on the dance floor.

Whether you're a seasoned dancer or an eager spectator, Uganda Dance Nights offers a unique experience that combines creativity, elegance, and culture in one unforgettable evening.

This event is more than a performance—it’s a movement celebrating the power of dance and the connections it fosters between diverse cultures. Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars, gather their friends, and prepare for a night filled with rhythm, passion, and connection.