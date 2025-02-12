The best romantic movies for a cosy Valentine's night in

If you and your partner plan to spend Valentine’s indoors, watching a great film is a perfect way to set the mood. But with so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming.

This guide will help you narrow down the best picks, so you can focus on enjoying each other’s company rather than endlessly scrolling for a movie.

For as little as $5, you can access a streaming platform, giving you an array of films to choose from, even if the ones below aren’t quite what you’re after.

The Perfect Man

This light-hearted romantic comedy follows Holly Hamilton (Hilary Duff), a teenager tired of watching her mother, Jean (Heather Locklear), go through a cycle of failed relationships.

Determined to lift her mum’s spirits, Holly creates “the perfect man”, an imaginary secret admirer inspired by her friend’s charming uncle, Ben (Chris Noth).

Sending love letters, emails, and gifts, Holly’s plan soon spirals out of control when her mother insists on meeting him. As the deception unfolds, the film delves into themes of family, self-worth, and honesty, making for a heartfelt watch.

Hitch

Starring Will Smith as Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, this romantic comedy follows a professional dating coach who helps clueless men win over the women of their dreams. Confident in his skills, Hitch meets his match in journalist Sara Melas (Eva Mendes), who is investigating a notorious dating mystery.

But as his own dating tactics backfire, he’s forced to rethink everything he knows about love. Meanwhile, his client Albert unexpectedly finds success in romance. A charming mix of humour and romance, Hitch proves that love doesn’t always follow a perfect plan.

Watch here

Think Like a Man

Based on Steve Harvey’s bestselling book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, this ensemble romantic comedy follows four women who use Harvey’s dating advice to take control of their love lives. However, when their partners discover their strategy, the battle of the sexes takes a hilarious turn.

Featuring multiple intertwining love stories, the film explores modern dating struggles, misunderstandings, and gender dynamics, offering plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments along the way.

Watch here

Fifty Shades of Grey

This steamy adaptation of E.L. James’s bestselling novel follows shy literature student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) as she becomes entangled with wealthy businessman Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

Their relationship takes a complex turn when Christian introduces Ana to his unconventional desires, testing her emotional and physical boundaries. As Ana grapples with his controlling nature and hidden past, she begins to question whether their love can truly survive.

Exploring themes of power, passion, and vulnerability, Fifty Shades of Grey is a seductive yet intense choice for a Valentine’s night in.

Watch here

The Boy Next Door

For those who prefer their romance with a dark twist, this psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lopez delivers suspense and intrigue. Claire Peterson, a high school teacher recovering from a separation, finds herself drawn to her young and seemingly charming neighbour, Noah (Ryan Guzman).

However, their passionate affair soon takes a terrifying turn when Noah’s obsession spirals into stalking, manipulation, and violence. As Claire fights to protect herself and her family, the film delves into themes of obsession, boundaries, and survival, making it a gripping watch.

Whether you’re in the mood for heartfelt romance, comedy, or an edge-of-your-seat thriller, these films will ensure your Valentine’s night in is anything but boring.