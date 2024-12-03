Rema: I emulate Spice Diana even though I’m her elder

Rema Namakula has made known her admiration for fellow artist Spice Diana, despite being her senior in the music industry.

Namakula on Tuesday spoke candidly about her special friendship with the Source Management songstress, calling her an inspiration to her and other female artists.

She acknowledged Diana as a trendsetter and source of inspiration for both younger and older musicians.

Despite being older, Rema confessed that she and others look up to Spice Diana for her innovative approach to music and her ability to make an impact on the industry.

Emulating a Trendsetter

“Some of us emulate you even though we are your elders,” she said.

“There are some things we see in you and are truly impressed."

Rema spoke of how Diana has influenced the way performers approach their work, noting that even at her recent concert, Spice Diana played a part in the costume preparations.

“When I was getting my costume ready, she was part of my costume team."

10 Years of Spice Diana concert

Rema was speaking at a press conference where Diana announced her upcoming music concert.

The "10 Years of Spice Diana," is scheduled for January 10, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

A Rare Friendship in a Tough Industry

Rema, 33, commended her friend for standing out as a real friend in an industry that is full of pretenders.

She admitted that true friendships among musicians are rare and that many relationships are often shaped by self-interest.

“I do not have many [friendships]; it is rare for me to say that I am friends with so and so. People who advise you genuinely and are not selfish are rare.”

Rema reflected on Spice Diana’s role in her own professional journey, particularly the connection she made with her first photographer.

“Spice got me my first photographer because, due to my age, I never used to care much about photography; I thought my mobile phone was enough. But she called the photographer and connected us,” Rema shared.