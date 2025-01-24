Natasha Museveni joins TikTok: See what she posted🥰

Natasha Museveni Karugire, daughter of President Yoweri Museveni, has joined TikTok, adding another platform to her social media presence.

Previously, she was only officially known to have accounts on X and Instagram.

She currently has just three videos on the video-sharing platform.

Natasha Museveni, 49, is married to lawyer and businessman Edwin Karugire, a founding partner of K&K Advocates. She has long been immersed in the creative industry. Her presence on TikTok offers her an opportunity to engage with a wider audience.

In 2023, she launched a podcast and is the co-founder of Isaiah60 Productions, a film production company. The company’s most recognised work is 27 Guns, a biopic depicting the Bush War led by her father. The war, which began in 1980, ended in 1986.

The film premiered at Metroplex Cinema, Naalya in Kampala, on Sunday, September 2, 2018. The screening was attended by President Museveni, First Lady Janet Kataaha, and key figures from the liberation struggle, including the late Gen. Elly Tumwine and Gen. Jim Muhwezi.

Natasha studied Fashion Design and Marketing at the American College in London after completing her A-levels at Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga. Upon returning to Kampala in 1998, she launched a fashion brand named House of Kaine (derived from her name, Kainembabazi), which was later rebranded as J&Kainembabazi.

Recently, she curated a 16-track traditional music album titled Omufunga Eizooba through her organisation, the Heritage Foundation.

She has also authored a book, What’s in a Name: Kainembabazi, in which she explores how the liberation war shaped her family’s experiences.