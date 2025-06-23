Namyalo explains why she didn't date Gashumba, disses his wife

The Head of the Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC), Hajjati Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, has said she never bothered to date Frank Gashumba because he bleaches.

"You said Namyalo is not your type; who told you you're my type? Because I used to hang out with you when I had money," said Namyalo while responding to Gashumba, who recently took aim at her and also noted that he could never date a woman like her.

"If I wanted you, I would have used money to seduce you, which I didn't do because you bleach."

According to Namyalo, Frank Gashumba used to confide a lot in her when they were still on good terms.

She also noted that she was shocked by the type of woman Gashumba chose, considering how he criticised the looks of other women.

"You used to come to confide in me about women. You are not also my type. And I've never dated a man who hasn't been revealed to me by God... Every man I've been with has to be shown to me by God, and sometimes things just don't work out," she said.

"And we've not come out to discuss your wife because the way you abused us, we thought you were going to marry God and we would worship her. But it didn't happen."

On May 15, Frank Gashumba held his Gusaba ceremony at Patience Mutoni Malaika's home in Ssembabule District.

The tradition involves the groom’s family formally asking for the bride’s hand in marriage.

At the Gusaba, Mutoni’s family requested Shs6 million and 12 cows as bride price, which Gashumba paid in full.

Meanwhile, Gashumba and Namyalo have recently been involved in a war of words.

According to Namyalo, their fallout was due to money when she removed him from the ONC payroll and also cut him off from deals that he used to get from ONC.