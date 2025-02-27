Kasuku names 4 media owners who have shown interest in buying Talk and Talk Show

Media personality Kasuku has named media houses that have shown interest in acquiring Talk and Talk Show, a programme he co-hosts with Eddie Sendi, Batt Badru, and Jenkins Mukasa.

The show initially aired on Dembe FM but was forced to relocate after the station temporarily ceased operations in 2023. Following the closure, the team moved the Saturday show to Kasuku Live, his YouTube channel.

Kasuku disclosed that Dembe FM wanted them back when it resumed programming, but they could not agree on payment.

Dembe FM, which first aired in May 2002, was part of Dembe Enterprises owned by businessman Kharim Hirji.

He later sold it to Patrick Bitature, who eventually transferred ownership to the Nation Media Group.

Under its new management, Dembe FM rebranded into a leading Luganda-speaking entertainment radio station, mainly targeting female listeners.

Kasuku started his radio career at Dembe FM, where Talk and Talk Show was first conceived by media consultant Prof. Joel Isabirye, who was a manager at the station when Bitature owned it.

Speaking on Saymore Official (YouTube), Kasuku also revealed that CBS FM was interested in acquiring the programme. However, he worried about complying with the policies required under Buganda Kingdom entities.

He further stated that Galaxy FM, co-owned by Innocent Nahabwe, also expressed interest but negotiations fell through over cost-sharing.

Galaxy FM wanted to give them a slot on the station and involve advisers while sharing revenue, but the Talk and Talk team preferred direct payment.

Next Media, owned by businessman Kin Kariisa, also sought to purchase the show and take full copyright ownership. However, the co-hosts found the offer unsatisfactory and demanded a high price, which Kariisa was unwilling to meet.

Currently, Talk and Talk Show is hosted at The Olaxess Studio along Bulabira Road in Najjera. The studio is named in honour of their late friend Isma Olaxess.

Since leaving Dembe FM, the show has had several temporary locations. It was first held at YayaXtra Residence, managed by their friend Stanley Ndawula, before moving to Buyu Studios, owned by John Segawa.