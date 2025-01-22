Evelyn Mic, fired over the phone at Galaxy FM, shares inside story

Evelyn Mic, whose real name is Evelyn Masika, has revealed that Galaxy FM dismissed her because she didn’t blend well with her co-hosts.
Speaking to The Truth Media on Wednesday, January 22, Mic, who also works with Spark TV, said one of her bosses informed her of the decision over the phone on a Saturday.
"I was told, 'You're not going to be continuing with us,'" she recounted, adding that management had already made up their minds about her dismissal.
Mic had been hosting a drive show alongside DJ Nimrod and Little Joe.
She had joined Galaxy FM as a replacement for Prim Asiimwe, who left the Kansanga-based radio station in 2023 to join NRG Radio.
Speculation suggests her firing might also be linked to her fallout with Alien Skin, a close associate of some senior managers at Galaxy FM.
In 2024, Mic accused Skin of assaulting her during the Galaxy Zzina Carnival at Forest Park Buloba, an event organised by Galaxy FM. She later reported him to the police but told the media she felt her employer did not fully support her.