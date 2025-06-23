Joshua Baraka says 'Wrong Places' producer charges Shs100m per beat

Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka has revealed that JAE5, who produced his hit song Wrong Places, charges £25,000 (about Shs121 million) per beat.

Baraka, speaking during an interview with Ruth Kalibbala, said he was able to secure a discount, but it was still not cheap.

"It was a big milestone in my career," he said, reflecting on the experience of working with the British-Ghanaian record producer and mixing engineer.

Baraka also revealed that he is working on a new album.

Jae5, born Jonathan Kweku Awote-Mensah, is a London-based producer. According to his Wikipedia entry, he was born on March 27, 1992

He is a Grammy Award-winning music producer affiliated with Black Butter Records.

Jae5 spent his early years in London before relocating to Ghana with his siblings between the ages of nine and twelve.

He is the elder sibling of Kruddz and OGD, members of the group NSG. After returning to the UK, he enrolled in APE Media, where he honed his skills in music production and audio engineering.

Jae5

He also gained practical experience through his older brother’s DJ programme, which introduced him to tools like Fruity Loops.

He became part of JOAT Music Group, a production company founded by his uncle Blemish alongside artist Randy Valentine.

In 2015, through JOAT, he began collaborating with J Hus, producing The 15th Day mixtape, which received critical acclaim.

His work expanded to include collaborations with other UK artists such as MoStack and Dave.

By 2017, he had served as executive producer for J Hus’s album Common Sense, which featured the hit single Did You See.

Jae5's subsequent credits include productions for Burna Boy (Sekkle Down and Calm Down) and collaborations with Geko, Shakka, Mr Eazi, Rudimental, and Young T & Bugsey.

Joshua Baraka

He also produced NSG’s breakout hit Options.

In 2019, he contributed to chart-topping singles like Dave’s Location and Disaster.

His achievements earned him recognition at the GRM Rated Awards and MOBO Awards as Best Producer.