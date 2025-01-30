Jazz Bliss: A night of smooth tunes and delectable dishes [PHOTOS]

The warm, intimate ambiance of a Wednesday evening was the perfect setting for a night of jazz and indulgence at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The event, Jazz Bliss @ Sheraton, brought together music lovers and food enthusiasts alike for an unforgettable experience, featuring delectable cuisine and a live performance from the talented One Note band, featuring vocalists Kez and Ken.

As early as 7p.m., guests had already gathered in the elegant Victoria Hall, sipping on their preferred drinks and enjoying the first hints of the evening's soothing melodies.

The food stations were abuzz with a wide variety of dishes and tempting desserts, promising a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

The soft, welcoming music, playing in the background ahead of the band's arrival, created a relaxed and intimate atmosphere that set the stage for the night ahead.

At 8p.m., Sheraton Kampala Hotel’s General Manager, Jean Phillipe Bittencourt, took to the stage to greet the guests before introducing the main act of the evening.

One Note, the band that would captivate the audience, hit the stage shortly after, at 8:05p.m. The event was directed and produced by Dr. Benon Kigozi, a renowned jazz performer and senior lecturer in the Department of Performing Arts and Film at Makerere University's School of Liberal and Performing Arts.

Kezia Kimbugwe (Kez) and Ken Music provided the captivating vocals, while the band was rounded off by Yosia Kalunda on piano, John Bizz on electric guitar, Moses Waiswa on drums, Marvin Birungi on trumpet, Gilberto Omony on bass guitar, and Jonathan Musoke managing sound.

Dr. Kigozi, who has "performed in about 14 countries", told this reporter that his passion for classical music began at the tender age of four, and has since evolved into a deep love for jazz. He said that some of his favourite jazz artistes include Isaiah Katumwa and Miles Davis, and that Kalunda is one of his most cherished jazz pianists.

One Note, which Dr. Kigozi started just a year and a half ago, has now partnered with Sheraton Kampala Hotel to present Jazz Bliss @ Sheraton as part of a quarterly series.

Bittencourt said that the hotel has always been committed to hosting regular events that foster connections and integrate local and international cultures. He added that they are about bringing people together for a purpose.

Bittencourt, a long-time jazz enthusiast, revealed his personal fondness for classic jazz performers like Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Fela Kútì, Miriam Makeba and many others.

"I'm glad we can organise this special jazz evening to offer jazz lovers this moment," he said, before naming his favourite local jazz performers, such as Myko Ouma, Kenneth Mugabi, and Katumwa."I hope young people get more interested, too, and join in to sing and play... it's very important."

The night was filled with a stunning selection of jazz classics, including Ain’t Misbehavin’ by Fats Waller, All of Me by Gerald Marks, and Autumn Leaves by Joseph Kosma. Standout performances included their beautiful rendition of Don’t Know Why by Jesse Harris, Fly Me to the Moon by Bart Howard, and For Once in My Life by Ron Miller & Orlando Murden. The band’s smooth renditions of iconic hits like Georgia on My Mind and The Girl from Ipanema had the crowd thoroughly entertained.

The audience was also treated to the opportunity to choose their favourite tunes, which the band graciously performed.

At 9:55 p.m., legendary singer Hope Mukasa made a surprise appearance, thrilling the audience with an impromptu performance that added an extra touch of magic to the night.

Guests could then stroll over to the buffet for a self-served selection of mouth-watering dishes, enjoying food at their leisure throughout the event.

Prominent figures at the event included Joram Muzira, founder of Joram Model Management, who explained that he attends jazz events because they attract a crowd that truly appreciates fine music and luxury.

"Just sitting down and enjoying every bit of the music," he said, describing what makes jazz events unique.

Natasha Nyonyozi, the reigning Miss Uganda, shared her love for musical events, saying, “What I expected is what I found, so yeah, so far so good,” while former Miss Uganda, Hannah Karema Tumukunde, said she finds jazz to be calming.