Hudson Mutumba drops new single 'Okikola Otya' celebrating women’s 

Hudson Mutumba, a talented multi-instrumentalist, producer, and recording artist, has just released his latest single titled Okikola Otya under the Black Effect Records label.

Known for his mastery in Afrobeats, R&B, and reggae, Mutumba’s new track is a celebration of the unique beauty that women possess.

In a recent interview, Hudson explained the inspiration behind the song, noting that there are certain women who stand out from the crowd.

“There are many women, but some just have that amazing, captivating aura,” he said.

“Okikola Otya is my way of asking them, ‘How do you do it?’ It’s a tribute to those who possess that special, almost magical presence.”

A Diverse Musical Journey

Despite this being his latest single, Hudson has been active behind the scenes, writing and producing music for several emerging artists.

While these tracks have yet to gain widespread attention, his role as a producer is a testament to his versatility and passion for nurturing talent in the Ugandan music scene. His new single, however, marks a more personal achievement, as he takes the spotlight with a song that is deeply reflective of his musical journey and creative spirit.

A Rich Musical Background

Born on October 5th, 1993, in Rubaga Hospital, Hudson’s upbringing in a musical family played a crucial role in shaping his career. Growing up in Rubaga Lungujja, he was one of eleven siblings, all of whom contributed to his artistic development.

With a passion for music embedded in his family, Hudson’s parents were supportive of his musical ambitions, unlike many who may discourage it.

His musical career took off in 2014 when he participated in the Coca-Cola Rated Next project, where he ranked among the top 10.