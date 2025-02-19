Jamaican star Shenseea 'forced' to know Winnie wa Mummy

Ugandan fans of Winnie wa Mummy stormed the comment section of Jamaican singer Shenseea on TikTok, declaring that the Ugandan singer-dancer executed the #ShakeItToTheMaxRemix challenge better.

Winnie wa Mummy's video is five days old, whereas Shenseea’s has been up for three years. In terms of views, Winnie’s clip has 423.2K, while Shenseea’s has garnered 2.8 million.

Winnie wa Mummy’s fans made their presence felt in Shenseea’s comment section, with one user, Mummy💎💚Winnie💍💚, writing: "winnie wa mummy did it better, I came in peace ✌️"

Another commented: "winnie wa mummy the best from Uganda 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚green family where are you"

Said another: "if you know Winnie wa mummy drop a green heart 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚"

Reads another comment: "Winnie wa Mummy yabasinze ba Dear...Hooo She Baaaddd 💀💀💀💀💯"

Since Winnie wa Mummy was among the first Ugandans to take on the remix challenge and her video performed well, some fans assumed the song belonged to her.

"Winnie’s verse is badder than all .. I even get goosebumps wen I say it 💚💚💚💚💚" reads a comment on Shenseea's page.

Reads another: "I thought it was Winnie’s song 😂😂😂"

Although she started as a dancer, Winnie wa Mummy is steadily carving a strong music career.

Shenseea did not acknowledge any of the comments praising Winnie wa Mummy. However, the Jamaican star has previously given a shout-out to Faith Nanyanzi, also known as Felista Di Superstar.