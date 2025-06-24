CCBU to hydrate runners in 4th Rwenzori Marathon

The Rwenzori region is set to host the fourth instalment of the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon.

This highly anticipated event, celebrated for its picturesque course and rich cultural experience, will take place on 23rd August in the Kasese district.

Runners of all levels are invited to participate, with distances ranging from a full 42km marathon to 21km, 10km, and 5km races.

Dedicated Hydration Support

Ensuring the well-being of every participant, a key partner in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group will once again serve as the official hydration provider for the marathon.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of their invaluable support, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to the event's success. All runners will be supplied with refreshing Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water throughout their journey, from start to finish.

The CCBU team at the launch of the 4th Rwenzori Marathon

This year, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) is investing UGX 173 million into these essential hydration efforts, underscoring their dedication to the sporting community.

A Valued Partnership

Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU, expressed enthusiasm for the continued collaboration. "We are thrilled to once again be a part of this exciting event that showcases the beauty of the Rwenzori region," he stated.