Winnie wa Mummy says Mirundi Junior offered her Shs300k for a hook-up

Winnie Wa Mummy has disclosed that Tamale Mirundi Junior sent her a private message, offering Shs300,000 in exchange for sex.

She firmly rejected the offer, stating that she could never consider such a thing, as they belong to the same clan. She even questioned whether Mirundi Junior had been involved in similar relationships with other members of their clan before.

In response to his offer, Winnie sarcastically suggested that she could send him Shs700,000 to add to the Shs300,000 he was offering, so he could use the money for something more valuable.

She also pointed out that Mirundi Junior shares a name with her brother, adding that their mother would be deeply disappointed if she ever found out about such an intimate relationship within the clan.

Back in September 2024, Mirundi Junior shocked his followers when he openly admitted that the TikTok star-turned-singer had rejected his offer for a hookup. He confessed to sending her a direct message, offering money in exchange for sex, only for her to turn him down.

When asked how much he had offered, Mirundi Junior revealed that he was willing to give her Shs300,000 to help with her rent. The show’s host, Zubedah, even remarked that his offer wasn’t unreasonable. However, despite his so-called generosity, Winnie Wa Mummy remained unmoved.

His frustration peaked when he recalled seeing her perform at Acidic Vokoz's concert, where she danced suggestively right in front of him.

Both Winnie Wa Mummy and Tamale Mirundi Junior are no strangers to controversy. Winnie first gained popularity on TikTok, where she shared raw and relatable videos about her humble beginnings in the ghetto. Over the years, she has attracted over a million followers and recently ventured into music, collaborating with singer Mudra Viral on her debut single.