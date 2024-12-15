In pictures: Dexta Daps electrifies Lugogo in first Noise Nation experience

The inaugural Noise Nation festival unfolded at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday, with a clear sky and a forecast of a bright afternoon and evening.

The event was a celebration of culture, bringing together music, fashion, food, and entertainment in a lively and energetic atmosphere.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by the enticing aromas from a variety of food stalls, with well-known vendors such as The Meat Guy offering an array of delicious options.

Interactive photo booths provided a fun distraction for attendees, many of whom were dressed in bold, dazzling outfits, eager to capture the moment.

A 3x3 basketball tournament added a competitive element, keeping the energy levels high throughout the day.

One of the standout features of the festival was the Uganda Waragi and Bell Citrus tent, which bathed the surroundings in a warm green and yellow glow, reflecting the vibrant colours of the Ugandan flag.

The tent offered a refreshing mix of cocktails, with free samplings of Bell Citrus, while festivalgoers enjoyed the lively atmosphere.

Hillary Baguma, UBL Manager for Mainstream Spirits, expressed his pride in supporting the event, noting the creativity and vibrance on display as a fitting tribute to Uganda Waragi's role in bringing people together.

As the sun began to set, the Noise chill DJs, including DJ Cross, Naselow, and Vanss, warmed up the crowd with a mix of contemporary hits and classics.

The festival’s fashion element took centre stage next, with the Ekikumba Fashion Show showcasing bold and striking looks that attendees could purchase on the spot.

The musical performances continued with a high-energy set from Swangz Avenue All-Stars, featuring Azawi, Zafran, Winnie Nwagi, Vinka, John Blak, and Elijah Kitaka.

The crowd sang and danced along to the group's infectious tracks, culminating in a powerful performance of "God Ye Badde."

Unexpected guest appearances from artists such as Mith, Navio, Nutty Neithan, and Benon added to the excitement, with a special reunion performance alongside Vamposs, which got the crowd swaying in delight.

As the night sky lit up with a spectacular fireworks display, marking the birth of Noise Nation, the energy reached its peak.

The crowd was then treated to an electrifying performance by Jamaican superstar Dexta Daps. His dynamic stage presence, infectious energy, and powerful vocals captivated the audience, who sang and danced along to his dancehall hits.

The night ended with a breathtaking encore that showcased Daps' masterful showmanship.