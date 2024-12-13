Dexta Daps 'energised' ahead of Saturday's fest

Jamaican superstar Dexta Daps is gearing up for his highly anticipated debut performance in Africa this Saturday, 14th December, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The concert, part of the groundbreaking Noise Nation experience, is a collaboration between Uganda Breweries, Swangz Avenue, and House of DJs, with support from Uganda Breweries’ brands, Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger, and Bell Citrus.

Dexta Daps, who arrived in Uganda on Wednesday, expressed his excitement for his first visit to the continent.

"I feel energized to finally set foot in my motherland. It’s been all love since I touched down and on Saturday, I will be giving a performance to return the energy I have received so far," he said at a press conference held at Noni Vie.

Upon arrival, the artist was met with a display of Ugandan culture, as a convoy of SafeBoda riders, dancers, rollerbladers, and flag-bearers escorted him from the airport.

This marks the beginning of the Noise Nation concert series, which aims to showcase the rich heritage and dynamic culture of Uganda.

"Noise Nation is a celebration of Uganda’s rich heritage and innovation," said Justin Agaba of Uganda Breweries, highlighting the event’s alignment with the bold flavours of their signature products, Bell Citrus and Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger.

Saturday’s event promises to be a sensory feast, featuring art installations, food stalls, and a thrilling fashion show.

Uganda Breweries has also set up multiple immersive experiential tents and curated drink pairings to complement the day’s culinary offerings.

The concert will feature an exciting line-up, with performances from Swangz Avenue All Stars, including Elijah Kitaka, Winnie Nwangi, Azawi, Vinka, Zafaran, and many others.

Tickets are available via FlexiPay app, Mobile Money, and Quicket.com, with standard admission starting at UGX 200,000. Flash sales and giveaways are also available leading up to the event.