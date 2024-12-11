Jamaica’s Dexta Daps jets in for epic Noise Nation concert 

Jamaican superstar Dexta Daps is in the country for his first-ever show in Africa.

The singer behind bangers like “Call Me If” and “7 Eleven,” touched down at Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday afternoon amid fanfare.

Daps, known as the king of vibes is set for an epic Uganda Waragi Noise Nation Festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval this Saturday.

Meet and greet

Tomorrow, he is slated to hang out with fans at an exclusive Meet and Greet happening at Noni Vie, Kampala’s premium party spot.

The singer is not coming alone. He’ll be performing with his full band, promising an unforgettable experience for his Ugandan fans.

The Noise Nation Festival will also feature Uganda’s finest acts, including Swangz All-Stars, John Blaq, Ava Peace, Karole Kasita, Nutty Neithan, Dax Vibes, and more.

The gates open at 2 PM, and the lineup is stacked with performances that will keep you on your feet all day long.

The festival is about vibes, culture, and creativity. Expect stunning art installations, delicious food, fashion, and a crowd ready to make some serious noise.