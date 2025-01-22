Geoffrey Lutaaya set for grand comeback with ‘The Love Memories’ concert

Singer-turned-Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lutaaya is gearing up to reconnect with his fans at a special Valentine’s Day concert, ‘The Love Memories’, scheduled for Friday, February 14, at Kampala Sheraton Gardens.

Lutaaya announced the concert during a press briefing on Tuesday, January 21, at Kampala Sheraton Hotel, hosted by media personality Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa. The event was attended by key figures, including I&M Bank Uganda, the official banking partner.

Accompanied by his wife, singer Irene Namatovu, and fellow legislator-musicians Hillary Kiyaga (Dr Hilderman, Mawokota North MP) and Geoffrey Kayemba Ssolo (Bukomansimbi South MP), Lutaaya, the Kakuuto MP, assured fans of a night to remember, one filled with love and nostalgic melodies.

The launch event also featured a host of other artists, including Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Mesach Ssemakula, Eddy Yawe, Grenade, and Stecia Mayanja, along with several rising and established names in the arts sector, all of whom shared their admiration for Lutaaya’s impact on the music industry.

This concert marks Lutaaya’s long-awaited return to the stage after stepping back due to other commitments. Renowned for his distinctive blend of African and Afrobeat music, he promised to deliver an unforgettable experience for his fans.

“This concert is very special to me because it’s an opportunity to reconnect with my fans and celebrate love through music. It’s been a while, but I’m putting everything else aside to give my fans an unforgettable experience,” Lutaaya said.

“I’ve been rehearsing tirelessly for this show, and I can confidently say I’m fully prepared both mentally and musically. I invite all my fans, music lovers, and live band enthusiasts to come and celebrate love with me on Valentine’s Day,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of I&M Bank, Edward Kalema emphasised the bank’s commitment to supporting the arts and sharing memorable experiences with its customers.

“‘The Love Memories’ concert is a celebration of love, and we saw this as a perfect opportunity to share Valentine’s Day with our customers. They will enjoy a night of timeless melodies performed live by the legendary Geoffrey Lutaaya,” Kalema noted.

He also highlighted I&M Bank’s Loan Repayment Holiday campaign, which was launched on Sunday, December 1, 2024, and will run until Friday, February 28, 2025. Initially designed to ease financial pressure during the festive and back-to-school periods, the campaign now extends to helping customers enjoy Valentine’s Day without financial stress.

“As I&M Bank, we are thrilled to partner on this event. It aligns with our vision of offering enriching experiences and connecting with our customers beyond banking,” Kalema added.