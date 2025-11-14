From accounting student to aspiring screen icon: Rukia Nalubega’s journey into acting

When Rukia Nalubega first stepped onto a school stage as a lead actress, she felt something shift. The soft-spoken performer recalls how teachers and classmates kept telling her she had a natural gift. Deep down, she knew acting would one day become more than just a hobby.

Yet, like many young Ugandans trying to balance passion and practicality, her path wasn’t straightforward. After high school, she joined Makerere University to pursue accounting—a course she admits she never felt connected to. Eventually, she made the bold decision to drop it and re-enroll for a Bachelor of Arts in Drama and Film.

“For many people, finding their calling takes different routes,” she says. “For me, it began with school plays. Many people felt I was good at acting, which inspired me to keep going. I tried studying accounting at university, but I wasn’t passionate about it, so I chose to follow my heart.”

As expected in many Ugandan households, her decision was initially met with disapproval. Nalubega says her parents worried about the uncertainties of the creative industry. But with time—and after seeing her dedication—they embraced her dream.

“My parents didn’t approve at first,” she says. “But they eventually became supportive after realising it’s something that could actually give me meaningful employment.”

Rukia Nalubega

Despite the stereotype that Gen Z avoids hard work, Nalubega’s experience is the opposite. She embraces long shoots, late-night rehearsals, and unpredictable schedules. Roles in TV shows such as Popi, Prefects, and Damalie have strengthened her belief that she is on the right track.

“I would take acting as a career, even here in Uganda,” she says. “Pursuing an acting career doesn’t mean you’re locked in one country. I believe the industry will continue to grow to accommodate many of us.”

Nalubega draws inspiration from global stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie, Chadwick Boseman, and locally, Nana Kagga—actors whose work she has followed for years with the hope of emulating their success. She says acting keeps her “on her toes,” always anticipating the next big opportunity, the next scene, the next character to bring to life.

Rukia Nalubega

On Relationships and Work

The realities of acting often demand unconventional working hours—late-night shoots, full-day rehearsals, and unexpected schedule changes. Nalubega admits this makes relationships a bit complex.

“At this point in life, if someone is to commit to me, they have to understand the kind of work I do,” she notes.

Rukia Nalubega

What the Future Holds

Looking ahead, Nalubega envisions a decade filled with growth—major roles, international opportunities, and possibly directing. She dreams of becoming “the next Lupita Nyong’o,” and she speaks of it with a quiet confidence that suggests she’s already on her way.