Dexta Daps excites Karole Kasita after ignoring her DMs for 3 years

Karole Kasita relived an embarrassing experience from three years ago when she tried in vain to get the attention of Jamaican super start Dexta Daps.

Kasita shared screenshots of the messages she sent out to the dancehall artist as she hoped to secure a music collaboration.

“Through back Thursday to when I texted @dextadaps in 2021 and got no reply paka leero😂😂😂😂😂,” she posted along with screenshots of the unanswered messages which simply read, “Hi, how r u dear,” and “Hey”

“Meanwhile I wanted to ask for a collabo,” she added.

Kasita posted the message shortly after the arrival of Dexta in Uganda for his debut concert.

The singer behind bangers like “Call Me If” and “7 Eleven is set to headline Uganda Waragi Noise Nation Festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval this Saturday.

Kasita expressed excitement to get to meet the Jamaican legend, writing, “ Can’t believe I’ll be sharing a stage with him.”

Her followers, however, faulted her for the lack of response from Dexta.

They noted that she should have been more professional in her DMs.

“Fully introduce yourself when starting a conversation with someone who doesn’t know you, especially when it’s for official purposes,” counselled one Lucie.

“Talk about who you are and the purpose in the first message so that the person can decide whether they want to respond or not.”