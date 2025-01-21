Chosen Becky’s family denies role in separation, says reunion possible

The family of singer Chosen Becky has dismissed claims that they played a role in her separation from Dictator Amir.

The family insists that their presence in her home was not the cause of their breakup as alleged on social media.

Ruth Kuganja, Becky’s younger sister, addressed the allegations in an interview, making it clear that family friction was not the reason behind the split.

We Did Not Destroy Their Relationship

Responding to claims that the family had “camped” at Becky’s house, making Amir uncomfortable, Kuganja denied any wrongdoing.

"There have been reports that we contributed to Becky and Amir’s separation, but that is not the case,” shes said.

“We lived with them for some time, but it was not to spite him. I have since left the house, and so have all my siblings. Our parents only visited occasionally," she explained.

Kuganja further stated that the house in question belonged to Becky, not Amir, and therefore, the argument that her family was interfering in her relationship did not hold water.

"As far as I know, it was my sister who built that house singlehandedly. If Amir considered her to be his wife, he would have taken her to his own house because she was never opposed to that,” she said.

“Additionally, Amir also had his own house where he lived, so he could also be considered a visitor to Becky’s home," Kuganja noted.

She also dismissed claims that Becky forced Amir to do house chores, stating that it was normal for family members to help each other when one was busy.

No Recognised Marriage Between Becky and Amir

Ruth Kuganja also emphasised that there was never any official marriage between Chosen Becky and Amir, which is why their father does not recognise Amir as a son-in-law.

"There was never any marriage function between the two. Our father does not recognise Amir as a son-in-law," she revealed.

Instead, Kuganja implied that Amir’s role in Becky’s life was not formalised, making it unclear on what grounds he expected to be the primary authority in her home.

Despite the cheating allegations and public fallout, Kuganja remains optimistic that Becky and Amir will reconcile.

"What I can say to the public and Becky’s fans is that the two will be back together soon,” he reassured.

“You should therefore not invest too much energy and attention into their separation. It is temporary because these have been lovers who have children together," she assured.