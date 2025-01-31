Ariho Trevor Collins: The voice behind Uganda's most electrifying events, from humble beginnings to headlining stages

Ariho Trevor Collins isn’t just an emcee—he’s a phenomenon. With a magnetic stage presence, infectious energy, and an uncanny ability to connect with any audience, Trevor has become the heartbeat of Uganda’s most electrifying events.

Born the third son in a family of four boys to Mr and Mrs Havuga Thaddeus, Trevor’s journey is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the power of dreams.

A proud Mufumbira and devout Catholic, he carries his heritage and faith with pride, infusing every performance with authenticity and soul.

The rise of a star

Trevor’s journey to the top began in 2018, when he started as an underground hype man, honing his craft in small venues and local events.

But his talent was undeniable, and it wasn’t long before he began climbing the ranks of Uganda’s entertainment scene. Today, he stands as one of the most sought-after emcees in the country, known for his ability to turn any event into an unforgettable experience. His versatility is unmatched.

Whether commanding the stage at an intimate bar-themed night or energising thousands at a major festival, Trevor’s charisma and professionalism shine through.

Some of the notable events he’s graced include:

Nightlife & Bar-themed gigs: Boozy Brunch at Thrones, Secret Saturday at Aura, Silo Fridays

Major festivals & events: Nyege Nyege, ShoNale, Sounds of Sezibwa, Tusker Lite Neon Rave

Corporate engagements: UCC (SIMU KLEAR), UNRA, Tubayo

A story of passion and perseverance

Trevor’s rise to fame wasn’t handed to him—it was earned. His journey is a masterclass in resilience, hard work, and an unshakable belief in his craft.

From his early days as an underground hype man to becoming a headline act, Trevor has consistently pushed boundaries, redefining what it means to be an emcee in Uganda.

What sets him apart is his ability to connect with audiences on a deeper level. Whether he’s engaging a crowd of partygoers or hosting a corporate event, Trevor’s energy is infectious, his timing impeccable, and his presence unforgettable.

Inspired by Wizkid, living his own superstar hours

Every great artist has a muse, and for Trevor, it’s Wizkid. Growing up, he was captivated by the Nigerian superstar’s journey, music, and style. So much so that his friends had no choice but to become Wizkid fans too!

Today, Trevor is living his own version of "superstar hours," bringing the same electrifying energy and passion to every stage he graces.

Sharing stages with the best

Trevor’s talent has not only earned him a loyal fanbase but also the opportunity to share stages with some of the biggest names in the industry.

His ability to adapt to any event, from high-energy festivals to polished corporate gatherings, has solidified his reputation as a versatile and dynamic performer.

The future is bright

As Trevor continues to rise, one thing is clear: he’s just getting started. With his unwavering dedication, boundless energy, and a heart full of passion, Ariho Trevor Collins is poised to become not just Uganda’s top emcee, but a global icon in the world of entertainment.