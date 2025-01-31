Ugandan singer A Pass Bagonza has sent a stern warning to fellow musicians ahead of his highly anticipated debut concert.

The ‘A Pass Live in Concert’ is happening tonight, January 31, 2025, at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The artist insists that the stage should be his alone, urging others to show support by attending but not hogging the limelight.

Musicians Should Support, Not Steal the Show

Speaking ahead of the concert on Thursday night, A Pass made it clear that he does not want other artists to take the spotlight from him.

“I want musicians to come to my show to support me, not to perform. They should come and watch me sing, just like I attend their concerts to support them,” he said.

He cited instances where he attended concerts for fellow musicians like Bebe Cool and Juliana Kanyomozi, buying tables and showing support without demanding stage time.

“That is how artists should support each other—not by showing up just to be seen or to grab attention, but by sitting down, enjoying the show. Just come take your seat, people will see you from there,” he added.

First Major Concert in Over a Decade

A Pass, real name Alexander Bagonza, is set to headline his first-ever solo concert since launching his professional music career in 2013.

The singer, known for his versatility in Afro-pop, reggae, and dancehall, is promising an unforgettable experience for his fans.

“This is more or less my first concert in 10 years. You might not get to see another like this again, so come and support me,” he urged his supporters.

Concert Details and Ticket Prices

The show will take place at Kampala Serena Hotel, with tickets priced at:

UGX 150,000 (cash payment)

UGX 120,000 (MTN MoMo discount)

UGX 3,000,000 (Table of 8)

While the official lineup of artists has not been revealed, A Pass has received overwhelming support from fellow musicians, some of whom he has collaborated with. Fans can expect top-tier performances, cutting-edge production, and an electrifying atmosphere.