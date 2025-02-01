A Pass leaves fans in awe at maiden concert

Last night, A Pass reaffirmed why he’s the undisputed Kabaka of the Midnight Drum.

His concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel, proudly sponsored by I&M Bank, was a stunning showcase of his talent and charisma as both a performer and artist.

From his grand entrance to the final curtain, A Pass left no room for doubt about his commanding presence on stage.

The night kicked off with a thunderous opening to the beat of Midnight Drum, sending the audience into a frenzy. The stage was breathtaking, and the view was even better as Apass captivated the crowd with his powerful vocals.

Over the next two hours, A Pass delivered hit after hit from his extensive catalogue. From the crowd favourite Tuli Kubigere to the catchy Oruuso, fans were on their feet, singing and dancing. However, it was his collaboration with Ykee Benda on Turn Up The Vibe that truly sealed the night.

The final song had everyone dancing and singing along, a fitting end to an unforgettable evening.

Throughout his performance, A Pass expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his fans. "Thank you for showing up and showing me love. It means a lot to me. I love you all!" he said, his voice filled with emotion.

Visually, the performance was just as spectacular. A Pass wowed the audience by changing outfits five times throughout the night, each reflecting a fusion of Asian-inspired, modern, and runway fashion. His bold and stylish costumes only added to his unique appeal.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was when Apass invited Lilian Mbabazi on stage for their emotional duet, Memories. Their performance left the audience spellbound, creating a magical moment that will not soon be forgotten.

As A Pass delivered electrifying performances of Wuuyo, Chupa Ku Chupa, Gamululu, Dididada, Give Me a Kiss, and Tulo, the crowd’s excitement reached new heights. Each song brought a wave of energy, and the audience couldn’t get enough.

Among the glittering guests was I&M Bank, a brand synonymous with growth and community. Raymond Kakuru, the bank’s Brand and Events Officer, spoke about how music, much like banking, unites people in meaningful ways. “Tonight was about celebrating the music that connects us while also supporting a talent like Apass, who brings us all together. He has outdone himself, and we are honoured to be a part of his journey!” Kakuru said.

Notable figures such as Bobi Wine, Anne Kansiime, Levixone, and Don MC Kapata also graced the event, adding to the star-studded atmosphere. A standout moment was the heartfelt tribute to Uganda’s music legend, Mozey Radio. DJ Roja, along with the event hosts, took the audience on a musical journey through Radio’s greatest hits, sparking an unforgettable wave of energy as the crowd sang and danced in unison.