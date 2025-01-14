Algeria faces hurdles in sourcing milk from Uganda

Algeria is grappling with challenges in its efforts to source milk from Uganda, a key topic during President Yoweri Museveni's meeting with Algeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Youcef Cherfa.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) at Speke Resort Munyonyo, aimed to strengthen trade relations and address continental issues.

Minister Cherfa, who delivered a special message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, highlighted progress in Uganda-Algeria trade, particularly in the coffee sector, while raising concerns about hurdles in the milk trade.

“We have started importing coffee from Uganda. The last contract, signed at the end of 2024, secured 800 tonnes, with the first shipment expected in February 2025. Moving forward, we are ready to import 20,000 tonnes annually,” Cherfa revealed.

However, he noted significant obstacles in the milk trade. Despite Algeria submitting tenders with competitive pricing, no Ugandan companies responded. Cherfa attributed this to challenges such as language barriers and limited engagement.

To address these issues, Algeria plans to re-engage Ugandan companies and streamline the process. “We will consult again and notify Ugandan companies to ensure they understand the process, as instructed by President Tebboune,” Cherfa added.

President Museveni pledged to investigate the matter and engage with Ugandan milk companies. “I will follow up with the Ugandan milk companies to understand why they did not respond,” he assured.

He further reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to fostering trade with Algeria and promoting peace across Africa. “We fought for freedom, and we must ensure that it translates into peace, prosperity, and democracy for all Africans,” he said.

The meeting also addressed pressing African issues, with President Museveni expressing deep concern over the instability in Libya, Sudan, and Palestine.

“The suffering in Libya and Sudan is unacceptable. In Libya, why haven’t elections been held for over a decade? How can anyone prevent an entire country from exercising its democratic right? This is a betrayal to what we fought for as Africans,” President Museveni said.

He called on African leaders to take a united stance against these crises.

“Africa must meet and take a united position. We cannot continue to watch as our people die in Libya and Sudan, or as Palestinians face endless conflict. This is worse than slavery—it’s death,” he emphasised.

On Sudan, he urged warring factions to cease hostilities and prioritise elections. “Stop the fighting and hold elections. Let the people decide their future. What is more important than the lives of our people?” he asked.

Minister Cherfa commended President Museveni’s leadership and commitment to Africa’s unity and development. “There is a lot of wisdom in your thinking, Mr. President. Your leadership inspires not only Uganda but the entire continent,” Cherfa stated.

He assured President Museveni that Algeria shares Uganda’s concerns and will communicate his position to President Tebboune.“President Tebboune deeply respects you as a big brother and will carefully consider your message,” Cherfa added.