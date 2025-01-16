VIDEO: Rick Ross gives a shout-out to Spice Diana

American rapper William Leonard Roberts II, widely known as Rick Ross, has included Ugandan artiste Spice Diana in a list of African entertainers he acknowledged during his trip to South Africa.

Currently in Cape Town, Rick Ross also mentioned other notable artistes, including Nasty C, Stonebwoy, Blaqbonez, and Khaligraph Jones.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has shown support for Ugandan celebrities. In the past, he endorsed Zari’s All White Party and expressed interest in collaborating with Ugandan artistes, such as Fik Fameica.

Rick Ross arrived in Cape Town on Monday, January 13, and has been sharing highlights of his experience with his followers on social media.

From marvelling at the Indian Ocean to spotting whales and penguins, the You the Boss hitmaker expressed his excitement about being in South Africa.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rick Ross said: “South Africa, the boss [is] back. The boss is home. Thank you for having me. Let’s have some fun, let’s make history. Let’s create content. Let’s make sure the rest of the world recognises our greatness, our beauty, our visions.

“Oh my God, it’s beautiful. This is beauty, this is harmony, this is peace.”

In another post, he shared a video featuring former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Yolanda Mukondi. “Out here in Cape Town and I linked up with one of the most iconic creators in the country. We are taking this globally,” he said.

Yolanda, meanwhile, shared a picture of them on Instagram, captioning it: “What do you think of us two?”

Spice Diana, whose real name is Hajara Namukwaya, started her career as an actress with Equator Production in Luzira before transitioning to music.

Her first major hit, Onsanula, was both written by her and produced by Dr. Fizo, with the accompanying music video being shot by the same film company she worked with at the time.

Diana has identified Onsanula as one of her four favourite songs, alongside Koona (featuring Pallaso), Ndi Mu Love (written by King Saha), and Siri Regular (written by Nince Henry).

Last Friday, Spice Diana celebrated a decade in the music industry with a highly successful concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel.