PHOTOS: Kasuku's baby mama introduces him to family

Isaac Daniel Katende, widely known as Kasuku, a renowned media personality, has been formally introduced to his girlfriend's family.

Kasuku, who has been vocal about his plans to marry his longtime girlfriend for several months, seems to be taking significant steps towards that goal.

Although details of the ceremony remain scarce, a guest who attended the event shared pictures on social media, giving the public a glimpse into the special occasion.

Kasuku first publicly introduced his girlfriend during a trip to Dubai in June. Born in Bukoto, Kampala, Isaac Daniel Katende faced early life challenges, losing his parents at a young age and being raised by his grandmother and elder siblings.

He attended prominent schools including St. Mary's Kitende, Standard High School Zzana, Umcat School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and Makerere University. Kasuku's media career began with an internship at The Onion, a publication under Pepper Publications, which also owned Kamunye and Red Pepper.

He gained experience working for all three newspapers. At Red Pepper, Kasuku secured a role hosting a gossip show on Star TV alongside Ibrah Mukasa, a colleague he helped bring into the company. However, due to management issues, Kasuku's involvement with Mukasa was reduced over time.

Years later, Prof. Joel Isabirye recruited him to join Dembe FM, where he introduced a gossip segment on the morning show, and eventually launched the Talk and Talk show. Dembe FM was later acquired by Monitor Publications, now part of the Nation Media Group, from Patrick Bitature.