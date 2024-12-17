Frank Gashumba: What I know about Daniella Atim

Businessman Frank Gashumba has praised Daniella Atim, describing her as an exemplary African woman.

"She is an exclusively typical conservative true African woman," Gashumba said while speaking on Radio 4. He recalled visiting Jose Chameleone’s home in Seguku, Kampala, and lauded Daniella's admirable qualities.

Known for his candid social commentary, Gashumba urged the Mayanja family to resolve their private matters away from the media spotlight and called on Chameleone to reconsider his lifestyle.

During the same radio appearance, Gashumba expressed gratitude to Chameleone for preventing singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, from visiting him in hospital.

"I thank you, Chameleone, for blocking Principal [Bobi Wine] from coming to see you. It made me so happy. Kyagulanyi is selfish and doesn’t wish others well. He is notorious for taking the most photos with patients," Gashumba said, adding that Bobi Wine rarely leaves any financial assistance for patients during his visits.

Gashumba accused Bobi Wine of seeking media attention during hospital visits, stating: "There is no musician as jealous as Bobi Wine in the country. Bobi Wine values only three things in this world: himself, his family, and his siblings."

He further alleged that Bobi Wine’s visit was motivated by curiosity about Chameleone's condition. "If Bobi Wine truly cared, he would allocate part of the National Unity Platform's budget to fund Chameleone’s treatment, since he is searching for a better hospital," he remarked.

Following Chameleone’s admission to Nakasero Hospital, Bobi Wine and fellow musician King Saha attempted to visit him but were reportedly turned away.

Chameleone’s management later reassured fans and well-wishers through a Facebook post:

"To all the Leone Island Music Empire fans and well-wishers, we understand that the news of Jose Chameleone's hospitalisation may have caused concern and worry. We want to assure you that Chameleone is receiving the best medical care and attention, and we are optimistic about his recovery.

"We appreciate the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from fans and fellow artists. Your messages mean a lot to Chameleone and his family during this time.

"We kindly request that you respect Chameleone's privacy and that of his family as they navigate this challenging period. We will keep you updated on his condition and appreciate your continued support and prayers.

"Let’s come together to send love, positive vibes, and prayers to our beloved Chameleone. We are confident that he will bounce back stronger and continue to entertain and inspire us with his music. #GetWellChameleone #PrayersForChameleone."