Bobi Wine sends cryptic post to Mpuuga after Gen Kainerugaba's praise

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has shared a cryptic post seemingly aimed at his former deputy, Mathias Mpuuga, following praise from General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), on Tuesday morning, December 17.

Bobi Wine’s post was inspired by a quote from Samora Moisés Machel, the former president of Mozambique.

“‘The day you hear our enemies speak of me in good terms, don’t share your secrets with me, because that means I would have betrayed you already’ - Samora Machel,” his post read.

General Kainerugaba, while praising Mpuuga, described him as an “impressive politician” and even went further to call him “presidential material”.

“This gentleman is Presidential materiel (sic),” Gen Kainerugaba posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning. “He is an impressive politician.”

However, while commending Mpuuga, the CDF, who is also a senior presidential advisor on special operations, launched direct attacks on Bobi Wine, his former NUP colleague.

“Kabobi is an imbecile and halfwit who will be utterly demolished in the next elections,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote, reiterating sentiments he has expressed before.

He went on to criticise Bobi Wine’s public persona, drawing an unusual comparison to the legendary musician Bob Marley.

“Kabobi tries to pretend that he is Bob Marley’s successor. First of all, Bob Marley sang legendary music! Bob Marley was a handsome Munyankore whose teeth were organised! Kabobi’s teeth are very disorganised!”