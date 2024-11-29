Alien Skin sets new rules at Fangone Forest

Singer Alien Skin has established new rules that will guide members of his music camp, Fangone Forest.

In a video shared on social media, Skin, who was released from prison on Thursday, November 28, announced the new rules. The first rule is that "the boss is always right", and the second rule states, "if the boss is wrong, refer to rule one".

After his release from Luzira Prison, the singer, whose real name is Patrick Mulwana, vowed to convert to Islam.

The 30-year-old musician told jubilant fans and reporters on Thursday of his plans to convert to the Islam faith, stating that he plans to give his Shahada at Old Kampala Mosque.

“We have an arrangement, the other day you saw me in court with a (Kufi) hat. Indeed, soon I am going to Old Kampala to give my Shahada,” he said.

“On that day, I will also explain the reasons behind my conversion.” The singer’s statement came shortly after he was granted bail by the Makindye Magistrates Court, where he had been facing charges of assaulting doctors at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya.

Earlier last week when his first bail application was denied, Alien Skin appeared in the court wearing a Kufi.

The hat concealed his shaven head after the prison authorities cut off his dreadlocks upon being remanded.

Following his release on Thursday afternoon, Alien Skin received a hero’s welcome from his loyal supporters, who flocked to his Fangone Forest base in Makindye. The celebration was lively, as fans gathered to congratulate the musician and show their support.

He was granted a Shs1 million cash bail and ordered to appear for future hearings while avoiding interference with the ongoing investigations.