URA boss John Rujoki’s impersonator arrested trying to con top CEOs

Detectives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), Uganda Police, and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) have arrested a 36-year-old man for impersonating John Rujoki Musinguzi, the Commissioner General of URA.

The suspect, Ivan Cyubahiro, a resident of Bunamwaya, a Kampala suburb, was apprehended in a rented room after a failed attempt to con corporate CEOs.

Cyubahiro had sent out invitations to various corporate executives, asking for contributions towards the supposed wedding of the Commissioner General’s daughter.

Scam Backfires

The scam fell apart when one of the CEOs contacted Mr Musinguzi to apologise for a delayed response, only to learn that the Commissioner General does not have a daughter.

Following this revelation, a joint operation tracked Cyubahiro to his residence in Bunamwaya, leading to his arrest.

Robert Kalumba, the Commissioner for Public and Corporate Affairs at URA, urged the public during a press conference to verify such invitations to avoid falling victim to similar scams.

Suspect Appeals for Forgiveness

During interrogation, Cyubahiro admitted to the impersonation but claimed he was influenced by a friend who previously worked as a driver at Roofings Limited.

According to Cyubahiro, his accomplice provided contacts for various CEOs, and the pair initiated phone calls pretending to be Mr Musinguzi.

They also printed and sent invitation cards to enhance the credibility of their scheme.

However, their plan failed, as no contributions were received from their intended victims.

Following his arrest, Cyubahiro appealed to the Commissioner General for forgiveness, insisting it was his first time committing such an offence.

Kalumba reiterated the importance of vigilance and verifying invitations or claims, especially when they involve financial contributions.

"The public should always confirm such requests to avoid falling prey to impersonators," he advised.