Ugandan PR leader Irene Nakasiita appointed to world forum advisory committee

Ms. Irene Nakasiita, the President of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), has been appointed as a Member of the Continental Advisory Committee (CAC) for the upcoming World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2026.

The appointment was made by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in partnership with the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

The WPRF, a flagship global event for communication leaders, is scheduled to be hosted in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2026.

Strategic Role in Pan-African Oversight

The Continental Advisory Committee has been established as a crucial Pan-African advisory framework. Its primary mandate is to provide strategic direction and oversight to the National Planning Committee responsible for organising the 2026 Forum.

By convening thousands of communication professionals, academics, and policymakers from around the world, the WPRF aims to explore trends shaping the future of strategic communication.

Ms. Nakasiita joins a distinguished roster of African communication leaders, including presidents of national PR associations and Global Alliance board members, tasked with ensuring the event is both historic and impactful for the African continent.

In her capacity on the CAC, Ms. Nakasiita will play a key advisory role in several critical areas.

These include consulting on the program design, developing stakeholder engagement strategies, and spearheading continental mobilisation efforts for the Forum.

Her contribution will also focus on guaranteeing that African narratives, challenges, and innovations are effectively integrated into the global conversation on communication and reputation management.

Championing PR Excellence

In response to her appointment, which was officially communicated on 6th October 2025, Ms. Nakasiita expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

She spoke of the broader impact of her new role, stating: “This platform presents collaborative opportunities where PRAU can benchmark on how to advance Public Relations in Uganda through collaboration with peers who are at the forefront of shaping positive narratives for their organisation and also the continent at large.”

Dr. Ike Neliaku, President of the NIPR and Chairman of the Council, praised the appointment, noting it reflects Ms. Nakasiita’s professional excellence and significant contributions to the growth of public relations across Africa.

The CAC is scheduled to be officially inaugurated on Monday, 20th October 2025, in a ceremony officiated by Mr. Arik Karani, President of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), and Madam Irene Lungu Chipili, Chairperson of the Africa Regional Council of the Global Alliance.