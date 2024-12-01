Ugandan-made smartphone launched

Minister of State for Investment and Privatisation, Hon Evelyn Anite, launched the first Ugandan-made smartphones produced by Simi Mobile.

The launch took place on Saturday, November 30, at U-Home, located in Arena Mall in Kampala.

Minister Celebrates Local Manufacturing

Minister Anite expressed her pride and excitement about the remarkable achievement.

"Fellow citizens, did you know that Simi is manufacturing smartphones in Uganda and that the phones are made by Ugandans?” she posted on social media.

“They are now exporting to Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia. I am proud to be a Ugandan at this point in time!!!”

At the launch, the hypermarket offered shoppers the opportunity to purchase heavily discounted Ugandan-made electronic products.

A Milestone in Ugandan Innovation

Simi Mobile, established in 2019 by President Yoweri Museveni, marks Uganda's foray into local technology manufacturing.

This initiative, launched with the support of the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) and the National Information Technology Authority of Uganda (NITA-U), is part of the government's broader strategy to promote local manufacturing and innovation.

The company operates from the Kampala Industrial and Business Park in Namanve, focusing on producing mobile phones, laptops, and other ICT products.