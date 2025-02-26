POATE returns bigger for 9th edition

The highly anticipated 9th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) is set to take place from 21st to 24th May 2025 at the Speke Resort and Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala.

Announced by Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) CEO Lilly Ajarova at the official launch, the event promises to be bigger and more impactful than ever.

POATE has grown into Uganda’s leading tourism and business networking event, connecting industry stakeholders, international buyers, investors, and media representatives to experience the diverse offerings of Uganda’s tourism sector.

The 2025 expo will focus on the theme "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation," underscoring Uganda’s commitment to sustainable tourism and innovation.

With over 5,000 trade visitors, 70 international buyers, and a diverse range of exhibitors expected to attend, the event will provide a crucial platform for Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) engagements.

Showcasing Uganda’s Unique Attractions

The expo will serve as a powerful marketing tool, positioning Uganda as a leading global tourism destination.

UTB, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities (MTWA) and other key agencies, has intensified efforts to market Uganda’s tourism sector, leveraging digital innovations and strategic partnerships.

The event will highlight the country’s unique attractions, including its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unmatched wildlife experiences.

POATE 2025 will also feature the “Tell Your Story – Explore Uganda” campaign, a storytelling initiative encouraging Ugandans to share their tourism experiences through videos, photos, and written content.

This campaign aims to boost domestic tourism engagement, inviting locals to celebrate and promote Uganda’s beauty and diversity.

Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Ajarova emphasised that this year’s POATE will play a significant role in advancing Uganda’s tourism industry while promoting sustainable tourism practices.

“Our vision is to connect people and create opportunities for sustainable growth and markets. This expo will reinforce our commitment to responsible tourism, fostering collaborations and investment opportunities that drive long-term industry growth,” she said.

Community-based tourism initiatives, conservation efforts, and responsible travel will be at the forefront of POATE 2025.