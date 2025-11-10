Pearl Bank recognised for excellence in financial reporting at 2025 FiRe Awards

Pearl Bank, formerly known as PostBank, has continued its strong performance in 2025, receiving the General Banking Accolade at this year’s Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards.

The ceremony took place on 5 November 2025 at Hotel Africana under the theme “Sustainability Practices and Reporting in Uncertain Global Times.”

The FiRe Awards, introduced in 2011 by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) in partnership with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE), recognise organisations that demonstrate best practice in financial reporting. The awards aim to promote transparency, integrity, and accountability, while encouraging compliance with financial reporting standards across Uganda’s corporate sector.

Commenting on the achievement, Peter Ssenyange, Chief Financial Officer at Pearl Bank, said the awards offer institutions an opportunity to evaluate their performance and benchmark against peers.

“Such engagements hold us accountable not only as advocates for best practices in financial reporting but also as practitioners. This enables us to present our organisation’s performance transparently to shareholders and stakeholders,” he noted

CPA Timothy David Ediomu, President of ICPAU, said the awards encourage organisations “to go beyond compliance and demonstrate how financial decisions align with broader societal goals.”

The Chief Guest, Prof Aaron Mushengyezi, Vice Chancellor of Uganda Christian University, congratulated the winners and commended ICPAU, CMA, and USE for promoting excellence in financial reporting.